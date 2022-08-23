KAMN (Kaman Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) closed at 32.77 down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $33.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92628 shares were traded. KAMN reached its highest trading level at $33.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kaman Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2018, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $75.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on July 12, 2018, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when CALLAWAY E REEVES III sold 3,707 shares for $34.92 per share. The transaction valued at 129,441 led to the insider holds 2,712 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kaman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAMN has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KAMN has traded an average of 174.99K shares per day and 136.85k over the past ten days. A total of 28.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.77M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KAMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 724.94k with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 695.39k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KAMN is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 69.90% for KAMN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 1987 when the company split stock in a 8:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $178.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $179.9M to a low estimate of $178M. As of the current estimate, Kaman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $182.39M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $197.3M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $-1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $758M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $734.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $742.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $708.99M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $793M and the low estimate is $767.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.