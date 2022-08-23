The name Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) closed at 33.52 down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $34.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 279760 shares were traded. SGRY reached its highest trading level at $34.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Surgery Partners Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $36 from $55 previously.

On November 30, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $73.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on November 30, 2021, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Brocklehurst Laura L. sold 196 shares for $29.75 per share. The transaction valued at 5,831 led to the insider holds 45,924 shares of the business.

Goodwin George sold 12,586 shares of SGRY for $503,440 on Jun 06. The American Group President now owns 31,806 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On May 23, another insider, Goodwin George, who serves as the American Group President of the company, sold 13,598 shares for $40.03 each. As a result, the insider received 544,328 and left with 44,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGRY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.28B and an Enterprise Value of 6.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGRY is 2.80, which has changed by -25.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $63.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGRY has traded an average of 525.49K shares per day and 274.42k over the past ten days. A total of 88.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.33M. Shares short for SGRY as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 7.98, compared to 4.17M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $635.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $641.11M to a low estimate of $629.6M. As of the current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $545.85M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $693.77M, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $708.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $676.89M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.