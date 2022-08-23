There are many powerful catalysts in the market: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) can be one of them

The closing price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) was 3.05 for the day, down -1.93% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 308463 shares were traded. TCRR reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCRR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $28 previously.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRR now has a Market Capitalization of 120.07M and an Enterprise Value of -22.39M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRR has reached a high of $19.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1212, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4608.

Shares Statistics:

TCRR traded an average of 408.55K shares per day over the past three months and 290.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.98M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.26, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.73%.

Earnings Estimates

