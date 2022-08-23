There Is Still Room For Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) was 5.24 for the day, down -2.06% from the previous closing price of $5.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20651 shares were traded. CARV reached its highest trading level at $5.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CARV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when Maier Christina L sold 1,209 shares for $13.31 per share. The transaction valued at 16,095 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Haliotis Sophia sold 2,428 shares of CARV for $42,490 on Aug 26. The SVP and CCO now owns 8,358 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Pugh Michael T., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 3,036 shares for $18.38 each. As a result, the insider received 55,802 and left with 26,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARV has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.21.

Shares Statistics:

CARV traded an average of 159.04K shares per day over the past three months and 65.99k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CARV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 111.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 57.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.