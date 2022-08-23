There Is Still Room For Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) closed the day trading at 84.30 down -1.07% from the previous closing price of $85.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 223530 shares were traded. HUBG reached its highest trading level at $85.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUBG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $119 from $109 previously.

On June 17, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Yablon Gary bought 5,000 shares for $85.60 per share. The transaction valued at 428,000 led to the insider holds 7,132 shares of the business.

YEAGER DAVID P bought 15,259 shares of HUBG for $1,602,042 on Aug 09. The Chairman & CEO now owns 15,259 shares after completing the transaction at $104.99 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, YEAGER DAVID P, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 141,561 shares for $104.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,862,489 and bolstered with 141,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B and an Enterprise Value of 2.99B. As of this moment, Hub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUBG is 0.93, which has changed by 26.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUBG has reached a high of $89.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUBG traded about 198.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUBG traded about 241.68k shares per day. A total of 33.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBG as of Jul 28, 2022 were 971.01k with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 1.08M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.62 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.6 and $10.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.38. EPS for the following year is $7.9, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $6.45.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Hub Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, up 32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $4.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.