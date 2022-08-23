There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE).

In the latest session, CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) closed at 10.07 up 5.11% from its previous closing price of $9.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1685649 shares were traded. CECE reached its highest trading level at $10.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CECO Environmental Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 20,000 shares for $8.97 per share. The transaction valued at 179,400 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Nuggihalli Ramesh bought 570 shares of CECE for $3,055 on May 11. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 74,747 shares after completing the transaction at $5.36 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Gleason Todd R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,776 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,869 and bolstered with 190,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CECO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CECE has reached a high of $10.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CECE has traded an average of 250.16K shares per day and 473.26k over the past ten days. A total of 34.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.95M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CECE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 311.38k with a Short Ratio of 1.48, compared to 1.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CECE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 1992 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $99.43M to a low estimate of $90.9M. As of the current estimate, CECO Environmental Corp.’s year-ago sales were $79.98M, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.9M, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CECE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $399.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $386M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $391.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.14M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $410.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.17M and the low estimate is $396.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.