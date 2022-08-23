There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) closed the day trading at 261.35 down -3.45% from the previous closing price of $270.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-9.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 251012 shares were traded. ABMD reached its highest trading level at $268.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $260.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABMD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on April 06, 2022, initiated with a Peer Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $330.

On June 18, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $360.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 27, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when SUTTER MARTIN P sold 2,000 shares for $282.06 per share. The transaction valued at 564,117 led to the insider holds 122,839 shares of the business.

SUTTER MARTIN P sold 2,000 shares of ABMD for $581,445 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 124,839 shares after completing the transaction at $290.72 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Trapp Todd A, who serves as the VICE PRESIDENT, CFO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $300.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,000 and left with 16,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abiomed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABMD has reached a high of $379.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $219.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 267.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 296.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABMD traded about 273.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABMD traded about 205.65k shares per day. A total of 45.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.55M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ABMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 6.26, compared to 1.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.22 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $278.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.1M to a low estimate of $271.63M. As of the current estimate, Abiomed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.55M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.