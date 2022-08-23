This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

In the latest session, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) closed at 76.64 down -6.53% from its previous closing price of $81.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809498 shares were traded. ALV reached its highest trading level at $79.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autoliv Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $103 to $90.

On February 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on February 17, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Jarlegren Magnus sold 496 shares for $83.39 per share. The transaction valued at 41,361 led to the insider holds 3,175 shares of the business.

Mogefors Svante sold 1,000 shares of ALV for $84,000 on Jul 27. The now owns 12,739 shares after completing the transaction at $84.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Westin Fredrik, who serves as the of the company, sold 1,060 shares for $75.38 each. As a result, the insider received 79,903 and left with 2,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autoliv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALV is 1.66, which has changed by -16.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has reached a high of $110.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALV has traded an average of 685.07K shares per day and 458.2k over the past ten days. A total of 87.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALV as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1.43M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALV is 2.56, from 2.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%. The current Payout Ratio is 66.00% for ALV, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1388:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $7.64, with 19 analysts recommending between $9 and $5.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.73B to a low estimate of $2.23B. As of the current estimate, Autoliv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B, an increase of 18.10% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.31B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.23B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.