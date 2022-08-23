This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CEVA Inc. (CEVA)

As of close of business last night, CEVA Inc.’s stock clocked out at 30.77, down -4.56% from its previous closing price of $32.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97373 shares were traded. CEVA reached its highest trading level at $31.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CEVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on February 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $50 previously.

On June 23, 2021, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when SILVER LOUIS sold 6,104 shares for $32.95 per share. The transaction valued at 201,127 led to the insider holds 31,904 shares of the business.

Boukaya Michael sold 2,331 shares of CEVA for $79,254 on May 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 13,263 shares after completing the transaction at $34.00 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, OHANA ISSACHAR, who serves as the EVP Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $38.68 each. As a result, the insider received 232,080 and left with 51,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 777.79M and an Enterprise Value of 646.76M. As of this moment, CEVA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1098.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 43.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.41.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CEVA is 1.01, which has changed by -31.97% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CEVA has reached a high of $50.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CEVA traded 117.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 147.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.92M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CEVA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 649.82k with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 704.36k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.71M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160M and the low estimate is $156M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.