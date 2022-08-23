Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) was 26.94 for the day, down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $27.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 161296 shares were traded. THRY reached its highest trading level at $27.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of THRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 23, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On July 15, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 28, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.Needham initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2021, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 41,958 shares for $26.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,105,593 led to the insider holds 3,440,354 shares of the business.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 89,982 shares of THRY for $2,354,829 on Aug 05. The 10% Owner now owns 3,482,312 shares after completing the transaction at $26.17 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Mudrick Capital Management, L., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,207,524 shares for $26.44 each. As a result, the insider received 31,930,096 and left with 3,572,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thryv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRY has reached a high of $42.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.60.

Shares Statistics:

THRY traded an average of 308.42K shares per day over the past three months and 210.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.13M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.49% stake in the company. Shares short for THRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.76, compared to 2.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 15.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.4M to a low estimate of $258.82M. As of the current estimate, Thryv Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.29M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $268.14M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $-12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $987.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.