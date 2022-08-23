Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Informatica Inc. (INFA)

The closing price of Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) was 22.85 for the day, up 2.19% from the previous closing price of $22.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 337726 shares were traded. INFA reached its highest trading level at $22.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of INFA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $28 from $40 previously.

On February 01, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On January 27, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Pellowski Mark sold 622 shares for $22.12 per share. The transaction valued at 13,759 led to the insider holds 37,298 shares of the business.

BROWN ERIC F sold 3,941 shares of INFA for $87,057 on Aug 16. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 126,739 shares after completing the transaction at $22.09 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Walia Amit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,482 shares for $22.09 each. As a result, the insider received 364,087 and left with 487,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFA has reached a high of $40.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.41.

Shares Statistics:

INFA traded an average of 464.33K shares per day over the past three months and 401.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.75M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INFA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.23, compared to 3.99M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $393.6M to a low estimate of $389.24M. As of the current estimate, Informatica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $361.81M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $426.31M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $422.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.