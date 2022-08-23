Update from Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) was 92.61 for the day, down -2.63% from the previous closing price of $95.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81397 shares were traded. AEIS reached its highest trading level at $94.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $110 from $94 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $78.

On January 26, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $105.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on January 26, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Donikowski Tina sold 1,813 shares for $94.27 per share. The transaction valued at 170,912 led to the insider holds 7,955 shares of the business.

Minnix Lanesha sold 725 shares of AEIS for $54,962 on May 09. The Director now owns 4,896 shares after completing the transaction at $75.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEIS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEIS is 1.63, which has changed by 6.62% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEIS has reached a high of $98.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.19.

Shares Statistics:

AEIS traded an average of 181.33K shares per day over the past three months and 136.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.80M. Shares short for AEIS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 9.33, compared to 1.88M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, AEIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $5.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.62. EPS for the following year is $6.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.15 and $5.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.