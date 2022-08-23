Update from Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO): A steady trajectory

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) closed the day trading at 7.70 up 6.35% from the previous closing price of $7.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4580006 shares were traded. INDO reached its highest trading level at $8.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INDO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2021, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

On February 12, 2020, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 12, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDO has reached a high of $86.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INDO traded about 1.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INDO traded about 3.84M shares per day. A total of 7.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.52M. Insiders hold about 62.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INDO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 815.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 623.41k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.66% and a Short% of Float of 37.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.18M, down -52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7M and the low estimate is $4.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.