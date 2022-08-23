Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $22.54 in the most recent trading day, Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) closed at 22.09, down -2.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 266451 shares were traded. VECO reached its highest trading level at $22.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VECO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on December 28, 2021, Reiterated its Outperform rating and also kept its target price maintained to $32.

On September 13, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

On September 17, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 17, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when St Dennis Thomas bought 2,500 shares for $21.60 per share. The transaction valued at 54,000 led to the insider holds 52,429 shares of the business.

KIERNAN JOHN P bought 5,000 shares of VECO for $103,950 on May 11. The SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 89,158 shares after completing the transaction at $20.79 per share. On May 11, another insider, Miller William John, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $20.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,500 and bolstered with 521,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VECO has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 392.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 433.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.95M. Shares short for VECO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 7.41, compared to 3.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $160.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $158.33M. As of the current estimate, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.34M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.15M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $671.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $656.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $662.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $583.28M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $765M and the low estimate is $714M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.