What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) stock

As of close of business last night, Sprinklr Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.43, down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $11.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236021 shares were traded. CXM reached its highest trading level at $11.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CXM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Haley Daniel P sold 62,000 shares for $12.67 per share. The transaction valued at 785,540 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Lazzaron Luca sold 27,778 shares of CXM for $342,225 on Aug 09. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 530,413 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Haley Daniel P, who serves as the General Counsel and Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 702 shares for $11.16 each. As a result, the insider received 7,834 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $20.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CXM traded 538.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 323.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.78M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.44, compared to 2.41M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $147.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.24M to a low estimate of $145.6M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.29M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $607.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.39M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $745.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.1M and the low estimate is $727.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.