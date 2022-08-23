Which analyst expects Open Text Corporation (OTEX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Open Text Corporation’s stock clocked out at 37.48, down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $38.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 366490 shares were traded. OTEX reached its highest trading level at $37.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OTEX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2019, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $48.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OTEX is 0.91, which has changed by -30.55% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OTEX has reached a high of $55.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OTEX traded 524.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 378.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.07M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTEX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 3.95M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, OTEX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.97. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 60.40% for OTEX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.76 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Open Text Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $4.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.