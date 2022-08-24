A correction may be in store for Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at 25.31, up 2.84% from its previous closing price of $24.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2530062 shares were traded. SAVA reached its highest trading level at $26.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2021, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $190.

On April 27, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2021, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Schoen Eric bought 2,500 shares for $19.95 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875 led to the insider holds 19,800 shares of the business.

ROBERTSON SANFORD bought 100,000 shares of SAVA for $2,069,000 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 1,024,765 shares after completing the transaction at $20.69 per share.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAVA is 0.76, which has changed by -68.70% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $123.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAVA traded 2.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.38M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 11.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 10.41M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.50% and a Short% of Float of 30.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.11 and $-2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.79. EPS for the following year is $-1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $-3.08.