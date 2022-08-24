A correction may be in store for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares?

In the latest session, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) closed at 12.58 up 6.25% from its previous closing price of $11.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5021005 shares were traded. PAGP reached its highest trading level at $12.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on July 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when DeSanctis Ellen bought 10,000 shares for $11.98 per share. The transaction valued at 119,803 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Plains’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGP has reached a high of $12.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAGP has traded an average of 2.73M shares per day and 2.23M over the past ten days. A total of 194.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.23M. Insiders hold about 2.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 5.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PAGP is 0.87, from 0.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.22. The current Payout Ratio is 130.00% for PAGP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2016 when the company split stock in a 375:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.72 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.33B to a low estimate of $9.77B. As of the current estimate, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s year-ago sales were $9.93B, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.13B, an increase of 51.20% over than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.77B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.04B, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.66B and the low estimate is $38.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.