A glimpse at Peloton Interactive Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.20, down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $11.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14766505 shares were traded. PTON reached its highest trading level at $11.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Klingsick Allen J sold 2,775 shares for $13.88 per share. The transaction valued at 38,505 led to the insider holds 27,127 shares of the business.

Cornils Kevin sold 7,037 shares of PTON for $99,208 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 13,891 shares after completing the transaction at $14.10 per share. On May 17, another insider, Klingsick Allen J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,456 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 21,847 and left with 22,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 3.78B and an Enterprise Value of 4.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $120.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTON traded 11.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 333.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.45M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Jul 28, 2022 were 38.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 34.77M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.34% and a Short% of Float of 14.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $-1.07, while EPS last year was $-0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.05 and $-6.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.44. EPS for the following year is $-1.7, with 28 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-2.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $722.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $624.81M. As of the current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $936.9M, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.02B, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.82B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.