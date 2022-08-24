A glimpse at Reed’s Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) closed at 0.22 up 13.40% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0260 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1148379 shares were traded. REED reached its highest trading level at $0.2286 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reed’s Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on May 10, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On April 26, 2019, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 25, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Spisak Thomas J. bought 16,000 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 9,627 led to the insider holds 380,717 shares of the business.

Snyder Norman E. Jr. bought 50,000 shares of REED for $29,500 on Sep 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,054,656 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Bello John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,000 and bolstered with 3,770,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REED has reached a high of $0.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2833.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REED has traded an average of 599.63K shares per day and 664.55k over the past ten days. A total of 112.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.43M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for REED as of Jul 14, 2022 were 373.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 260.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.44M to a low estimate of $14.3M. As of the current estimate, Reed’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.27M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.92M, an increase of 36.50% over than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.41M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.6M, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.34M and the low estimate is $66.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.