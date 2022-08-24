A glimpse at Verb Technology Company Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) closed at 0.52 up 6.56% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0320 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1514752 shares were traded. VERB reached its highest trading level at $0.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4801.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5643, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9509.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERB has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.64M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VERB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 3.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.22 and $-0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.52M, up 67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.5M and the low estimate is $21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.