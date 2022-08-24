A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

After closing at $69.54 in the most recent trading day, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) closed at 70.80, up 1.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011379 shares were traded. CLR reached its highest trading level at $71.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $76 to $70.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when Stark Jack H sold 25,000 shares for $64.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,605,630 led to the insider holds 480,845 shares of the business.

Stark Jack H sold 25,000 shares of CLR for $1,591,959 on Mar 23. The President now owns 505,845 shares after completing the transaction at $63.68 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Stark Jack H, who serves as the President of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $57.10 each. As a result, the insider received 2,854,970 and left with 479,105 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Continental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLR is 2.52, which has changed by 89.10% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLR has reached a high of $75.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 357.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.07M. Insiders hold about 43.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CLR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 3.92M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 173.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CLR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.86, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.40% for CLR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.44 and a low estimate of $2.62, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.25, with high estimates of $4.54 and low estimates of $2.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.09 and $11.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.37. EPS for the following year is $11.01, with 23 analysts recommending between $15.78 and $7.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, up 70.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.68B and the low estimate is $8.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.