A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

After closing at $0.33 in the most recent trading day, Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) closed at 0.31, down -6.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0208 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38701130 shares were traded. ENDP reached its highest trading level at $0.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENDP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1 from $3 previously.

On March 02, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 31, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENDP has reached a high of $7.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4125.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 62.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 88.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.30M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ENDP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 41.45M with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 32.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.63% and a Short% of Float of 24.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $529.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $544M to a low estimate of $521.6M. As of the current estimate, Endo International plc’s year-ago sales were $661.33M, an estimated decrease of -19.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, down -21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.