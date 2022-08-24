A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

After closing at $4.05 in the most recent trading day, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) closed at 4.27, up 5.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1548023 shares were traded. HLX reached its highest trading level at $4.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $6 previously.

On February 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $5.60.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.30 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLX now has a Market Capitalization of 647.88M and an Enterprise Value of 797.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.83.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLX is 2.92, which has changed by 12.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9133.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 9.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 8.04M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.35 and $-0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.53. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $-0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $807.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $635.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $674.73M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $678.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.