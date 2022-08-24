A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

The price of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) closed at 18.89 in the last session, up 1.78% from day before closing price of $18.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12935264 shares were traded. KMI reached its highest trading level at $18.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 432.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on April 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Schlosser John W sold 3,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 54,000 led to the insider holds 28,719 shares of the business.

Sanders Dax sold 3,600 shares of KMI for $72,279 on Jun 01. The VP (Pres., Products Pipelines) now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Sanders Dax, who serves as the VP (Pres., Products Pipelines) of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $20.08 each. As a result, the insider received 40,165 and left with 202,105 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kinder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMI has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMI traded on average about 15.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 29.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KMI is 1.11, which was 1.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.22. The current Payout Ratio is 101.90% for KMI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.69B to a low estimate of $4.08B. As of the current estimate, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.26B, an estimated increase of 32.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.53B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $32.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.21B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.61B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.02B and the low estimate is $15.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.