AMZN (Amazon.com Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at 133.62 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $133.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36148917 shares were traded. AMZN reached its highest trading level at $134.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amazon.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Itau BBA on July 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $146.

On July 14, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $215 to $210.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Herrington Douglas J sold 7,448 shares for $134.25 per share. The transaction valued at 999,873 led to the insider holds 498,572 shares of the business.

Olsavsky Brian T sold 16,720 shares of AMZN for $2,266,396 on Aug 22. The Senior Vice President and CFO now owns 47,500 shares after completing the transaction at $135.55 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Zapolsky David, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,360 shares for $134.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,122,351 and left with 68,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 120.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $188.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMZN has traded an average of 72.94M shares per day and 46.54M over the past ten days. A total of 10.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.17B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 81.63M with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 112.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 37 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $-0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 48 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 39 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $126.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $132.28B to a low estimate of $106.82B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.81B, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 38 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.17B, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.35B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $532.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.82B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 50 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $601.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632.35B and the low estimate is $530.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.