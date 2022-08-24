An average trading volume for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $17.70 in the most recent trading day, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) closed at 18.43, up 4.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258053 shares were traded. ALT reached its highest trading level at $18.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On February 11, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares for $15.06 per share. The transaction valued at 225,890 led to the insider holds 259,804 shares of the business.

Roberts M Scot sold 10,182 shares of ALT for $122,184 on Jul 05. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 8,305 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Roberts M Scot, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 26,982 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 323,784 and left with 17,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 272.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALT is 0.55, which has changed by 33.55% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $19.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 5.97M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.25% and a Short% of Float of 12.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.79 and $-2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.96. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.6 and $-3.99.