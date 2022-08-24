An average trading volume for DCP Midstream LP (DCP) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $38.12 in the most recent trading day, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) closed at 38.87, up 1.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1391480 shares were traded. DCP reached its highest trading level at $39.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1018.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $38 from $41 previously.

On July 12, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DCP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCP has reached a high of $39.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 645.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 5.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DCP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.56, compared to 1.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.34.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $4.76, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.52B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, DCP Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $2.83B, an estimated increase of 102.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.73B, an increase of 64.80% less than the figure of $102.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, up 78.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.25B and the low estimate is $13.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.