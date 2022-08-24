An average trading volume for Vale S.A. (VALE) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $12.77 in the most recent trading day, Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) closed at 13.76, up 7.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36076342 shares were traded. VALE reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VALE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VALE is 0.94, which has changed by -27.88% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $20.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 32.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 28.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.63B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 25.69M with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 31.6M on Jun 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VALE’s forward annual dividend rate was 7.29, compared to 2.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 57.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.05%. The current Payout Ratio is 318.40% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $11.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.91B to a low estimate of $10B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $14.59B, an estimated decrease of -19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.12B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of $-19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.86B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.5B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.55B and the low estimate is $35.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.