An investigation into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s technical aspects

After closing at $2.69 in the most recent trading day, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed at 2.69, down 0.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28056968 shares were traded. DNA reached its highest trading level at $2.8850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on February 23, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.80B and an Enterprise Value of 3.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $15.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2406.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 26.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 48.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.05M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 150.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.74, compared to 134.54M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.46% and a Short% of Float of 22.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510M and the low estimate is $325.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.