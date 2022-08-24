An overall feel about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, CSX Corporation’s stock clocked out at 33.63, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $33.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12951741 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $37.

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 516,000 led to the insider holds 320,763 shares of the business.

Goldman Nathan D sold 57,793 shares of CSX for $2,019,287 on Oct 22. The EVP & CLO now owns 174,861 shares after completing the transaction at $34.94 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Williams Angela C, who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 38,535 shares for $35.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,365,569 and left with 16,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CSX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSX traded 15.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.14B. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CSX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.62, compared to 26.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.06, CSX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 21.50% for CSX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $3.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.85B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, CSX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.06B, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.6B and the low estimate is $14.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.