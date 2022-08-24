An overall feel about Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) closed at 10.05 up 7.14% from its previous closing price of $9.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322750 shares were traded. DENN reached its highest trading level at $10.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Denny’s Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 122.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12.50 from $10 previously.

On June 24, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $10.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Robinson Donald C. sold 15,938 shares for $16.01 per share. The transaction valued at 255,116 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WOLFINGER F MARK sold 10,000 shares of DENN for $163,618 on Aug 31. The President now owns 786,771 shares after completing the transaction at $16.36 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, WOLFINGER F MARK, who serves as the President of the company, sold 9,877 shares for $16.39 each. As a result, the insider received 161,926 and left with 796,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denny’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DENN has reached a high of $17.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DENN has traded an average of 800.25K shares per day and 650.66k over the past ten days. A total of 62.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.57M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DENN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 2.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $113.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $116.3M to a low estimate of $109.3M. As of the current estimate, Denny’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $110.61M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.13M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $456.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $446.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $398.17M, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $452.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467.7M and the low estimate is $435.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.