AR (Antero Resources Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Antero Resources Corporation’s stock clocked out at 42.23, down -2.38% from its previous closing price of $43.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9907323 shares were traded. AR reached its highest trading level at $45.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 05, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Ash W Patrick sold 36,701 shares for $38.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,427,302 led to the insider holds 870,270 shares of the business.

CLARK ROBERT J sold 5,000 shares of AR for $200,850 on Jul 26. The Director now owns 71,227 shares after completing the transaction at $40.17 per share. On May 18, another insider, Keenan W Howard JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $34.80 each. As a result, the insider received 34,804,673 and left with 5,747,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AR traded 8.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 310.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.24M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 28.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.56 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.63 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.06 and $4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.8. EPS for the following year is $8.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $13.55 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $5.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.