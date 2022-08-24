Are Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) closed at 16.14 up 1.51% from its previous closing price of $15.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611331 shares were traded. ALHC reached its highest trading level at $16.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

On December 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On December 03, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on December 03, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Maroney Dawn Christine sold 1,790 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 29,714 led to the insider holds 1,610,069 shares of the business.

KAO JOHN E sold 500,000 shares of ALHC for $7,976,450 on Aug 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,849,200 shares after completing the transaction at $15.95 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, WARBURG PINCUS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,120,000 shares for $16.16 each. As a result, the insider received 34,259,200 and left with 20,648,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $23.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALHC has traded an average of 507.58K shares per day and 810.14k over the past ten days. A total of 181.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.31M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $337.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $339.56M to a low estimate of $336.85M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.27M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.