Are analysts optimistic about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock?

The closing price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) was 1.88 for the day, up 6.21% from the previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13235150 shares were traded. SRNE reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On January 21, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 31, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ji Henry bought 10,000 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 13,999 led to the insider holds 2,065,807 shares of the business.

Janda Kim sold 3,000 shares of SRNE for $17,640 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.88 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Janda Kim, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,357 shares for $8.02 each. As a result, the insider received 339,720 and left with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRNE has reached a high of $9.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1182.

Shares Statistics:

SRNE traded an average of 10.48M shares per day over the past three months and 10.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 402.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.91M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SRNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 56.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.74, compared to 51.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.65% and a Short% of Float of 14.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.69M to a low estimate of $11.69M. As of the current estimate, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.06M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.92M, a decrease of -8.80% less than the figure of $-3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.92M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.9M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204.96M and the low estimate is $204.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 283.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.