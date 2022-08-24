Are Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Yamana Gold Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.80, up 1.48% from its previous closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11928123 shares were traded. AUY reached its highest trading level at $4.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AUY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yamana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUY has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8355.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AUY traded 20.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 961.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 957.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AUY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 29.78M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, AUY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 43.20% for AUY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 20, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:27 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $473.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.52M to a low estimate of $473.52M. As of the current estimate, Yamana Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.2M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $474.5M, a decrease of -5.80% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $474.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $474.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.