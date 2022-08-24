As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) offers stability

The closing price of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) was 9.56 for the day, up 5.52% from the previous closing price of $9.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423573 shares were traded. PUMP reached its highest trading level at $9.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PUMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Armour Spencer D III sold 32,931 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 326,017 led to the insider holds 67,899 shares of the business.

Armour Spencer D III sold 32,931 shares of PUMP for $296,050 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 67,899 shares after completing the transaction at $8.99 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, WILSON NEWTON W III, who serves as the Gen. Counsel & Corp. SEC. of the company, sold 15,791 shares for $13.37 each. As a result, the insider received 211,126 and left with 23,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUMP is 2.40, which has changed by 27.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $16.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13.

Shares Statistics:

PUMP traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.66M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 4.39M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.51M, up 44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.