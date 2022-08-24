Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) closed the day trading at 1.11 up 38.56% from the previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3089 from its previous closing price. On the day, 113413313 shares were traded. AVYA reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9001.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVYA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 17, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $5.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when King Theodore Walker Cheng-De bought 2,000,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,369,118 led to the insider holds 10,998,750 shares of the business.

Spears Stephen sold 23,748 shares of AVYA for $488,734 on Dec 09. The EVP and Chief Revenue Officer now owns 38,733 shares after completing the transaction at $20.58 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, CHIRICO JAMES M, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $21.09 each. As a result, the insider received 632,700 and left with 915,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVYA has reached a high of $22.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0131, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.2186.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVYA traded about 10.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVYA traded about 25.91M shares per day. A total of 85.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.66M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.41% stake in the company. Shares short for AVYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 7.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.18% and a Short% of Float of 20.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.