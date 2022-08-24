Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) closed at 47.41 in the last session, down -0.63% from day before closing price of $47.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13591874 shares were traded. CSCO reached its highest trading level at $48.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $48 from $46 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $59.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Martinez Maria sold 4,674 shares for $43.33 per share. The transaction valued at 202,537 led to the insider holds 286,033 shares of the business.

BHATT PRAT sold 607 shares of CSCO for $26,162 on Jun 13. The SVP & Chief Acctg Officer now owns 79,855 shares after completing the transaction at $43.10 per share. On May 25, another insider, Robbins Charles, who serves as the Chair and CEO of the company, sold 12,717 shares for $43.79 each. As a result, the insider received 556,931 and left with 651,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cisco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has reached a high of $64.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSCO traded on average about 21.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.14B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CSCO is 1.52, which was 1.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92. The current Payout Ratio is 52.30% for CSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.94B to a low estimate of $12.52B. As of the current estimate, Cisco Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.13B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.82B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.78B and the low estimate is $50.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.