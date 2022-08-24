Considering Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $17.55 in the most recent trading day, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at 18.22, up 3.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1931211 shares were traded. AEHR reached its highest trading level at $18.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when SLAYEN HOWARD T sold 10,000 shares for $18.26 per share. The transaction valued at 182,557 led to the insider holds 180,762 shares of the business.

SLAYEN HOWARD T sold 10,000 shares of AEHR for $175,002 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 190,762 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, SPINK KENNETH B., who serves as the VP of Finance and CFO of the company, sold 17,707 shares for $16.23 each. As a result, the insider received 287,385 and left with 154,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEHR is 1.74, which has changed by 193.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $27.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 778.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.33M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1.03M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.09M and the low estimate is $99.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.