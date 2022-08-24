Considering Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) closed at 0.37 in the last session, up 8.06% from day before closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0276 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2270884 shares were traded. COSM reached its highest trading level at $0.3874 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COSM is 1.39, which has changed by -92.37% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0781.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COSM traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.14M. Insiders hold about 40.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 135.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 77.31k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.