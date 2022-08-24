Considering Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $2.00 in the most recent trading day, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) closed at 3.06, up 53.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57007405 shares were traded. NEPT reached its highest trading level at $3.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEPT now has a Market Capitalization of 15.98M and an Enterprise Value of 24.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEPT has reached a high of $25.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.4732.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 167.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.20M. Insiders hold about 4.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.69% stake in the company. Shares short for NEPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 399.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 645.74k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.91 and a low estimate of $-1.91, while EPS last year was $-11.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.37, with high estimates of $-1.37 and low estimates of $-1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-11.19 and $-11.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-11.19. EPS for the following year is $-3.55, with 1 analysts recommending between $-3.55 and $-3.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.52M, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.6M and the low estimate is $58.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.