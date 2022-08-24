How is Baker Hughes Company’s (NASDAQ: BKR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) closed at 26.10 in the last session, up 3.28% from day before closing price of $25.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8759358 shares were traded. BKR reached its highest trading level at $26.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $43.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on January 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Dumais Michael R bought 10,000 shares for $24.39 per share. The transaction valued at 243,900 led to the insider holds 24,977 shares of the business.

Simonelli Lorenzo sold 103,000 shares of BKR for $3,851,170 on May 31. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 472,759 shares after completing the transaction at $37.39 per share. On May 23, another insider, Simonelli Lorenzo, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 103,000 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,605,000 and left with 575,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKR has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKR traded on average about 9.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.75% stake in the company. Shares short for BKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 15.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BKR is 0.72, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.69B to a low estimate of $5.48B. As of the current estimate, Baker Hughes Company’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.3B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.13B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.54B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.59B and the low estimate is $23.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.