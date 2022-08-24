How is PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed at 93.20 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $93.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11387854 shares were traded. PYPL reached its highest trading level at $95.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PYPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on August 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $116 from $85 previously.

On August 03, 2022, SMBC Nikko Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Alford Peggy sold 21,791 shares for $97.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,131,596 led to the insider holds 18,100 shares of the business.

Britto Mark bought 7,370 shares of PYPL for $597,229 on May 06. The EVP, Chief Product Officer now owns 175,836 shares after completing the transaction at $81.04 per share. On May 06, another insider, Alford Peggy, who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 14,767 shares for $85.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,259,920 and left with 39,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PYPL is 1.51, which has changed by -66.44% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $296.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PYPL traded on average about 14.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of Jul 28, 2022 were 22.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 24.21M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 38 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 47 analysts recommending between $5.69 and $4.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 48 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.37B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 48 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.5B and the low estimate is $31.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.