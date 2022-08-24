How is Signify Health Inc.’s (NYSE: SGFY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) closed at 27.68 in the last session, down -1.14% from day before closing price of $28.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5617970 shares were traded. SGFY reached its highest trading level at $28.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGFY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 335.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 29, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 16, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $16.

On March 30, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Senneff Steve bought 2,500 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 29,372 led to the insider holds 217,587 shares of the business.

Armbrester Bradford Kyle bought 8,320 shares of SGFY for $97,891 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 92,693 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On May 06, another insider, Senneff Steve, who serves as the Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $12.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,535 and bolstered with 215,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGFY has reached a high of $29.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGFY traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.47M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SGFY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 8.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 17.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $247.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $252.58M to a low estimate of $234.96M. As of the current estimate, Signify Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.11M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.79M, an increase of 36.00% over than the figure of $34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.87M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $968.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $929.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $957.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.4M, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $993.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.