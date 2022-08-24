How is Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BBIG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $1.05 in the most recent trading day, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed at 0.90, down -14.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1548 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26458405 shares were traded. BBIG reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McFillin Phillip Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 500,500 and left with 329,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0727, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7544.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 24.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 48.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 233.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.10M. Insiders hold about 12.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 36.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.81% and a Short% of Float of 15.83%.