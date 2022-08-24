I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ChampionX Corporation (CHX).

After closing at $21.95 in the most recent trading day, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) closed at 22.62, up 3.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1585520 shares were traded. CHX reached its highest trading level at $23.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $22 from $25 previously.

On April 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 when Mahoney Paul E sold 517 shares for $27.22 per share. The transaction valued at 14,071 led to the insider holds 94,049 shares of the business.

Marcos Antoine sold 48,345 shares of CHX for $1,317,256 on Nov 05. The VP, Corp Controller, CAO now owns 47,238 shares after completing the transaction at $27.25 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Marcos Antoine, who serves as the VP, Corp Controller, CAO of the company, sold 31,655 shares for $27.35 each. As a result, the insider received 865,733 and left with 47,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ChampionX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHX is 2.70, which has changed by -1.57% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHX has reached a high of $28.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 203.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.32M. Shares short for CHX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 7.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 7.69M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CHX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.15, compared to 0.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $928.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $952M to a low estimate of $901.43M. As of the current estimate, ChampionX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $818.78M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $944.37M, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $958.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $921.12M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07B, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.