I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

The price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) closed at 20.64 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $20.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8544038 shares were traded. NEOG reached its highest trading level at $20.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Vetter Darci L bought 1,100 shares for $21.83 per share. The transaction valued at 24,013 led to the insider holds 1,384 shares of the business.

Green Ronald D bought 1,500 shares of NEOG for $33,750 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,694 shares after completing the transaction at $22.50 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, ADENT JOHN EDWARD, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $23.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 403,725 and bolstered with 58,103 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $47.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEOG traded on average about 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.57, compared to 5.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $565.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $558.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $562.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $597.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $601.42M and the low estimate is $594.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.