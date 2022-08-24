I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).

After closing at $8.07 in the most recent trading day, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) closed at 8.01, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25499371 shares were traded. PLTR reached its highest trading level at $8.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $8 from $11 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $20.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Glazer David A. sold 105,553 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,163,236 led to the insider holds 1,911,484 shares of the business.

Sankar Shyam sold 125,000 shares of PLTR for $1,243,475 on Jul 22. The now owns 1,918,506 shares after completing the transaction at $9.95 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Moore Alexander D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,076 shares for $9.20 each. As a result, the insider received 341,081 and left with 1,923,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $29.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 39.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 35.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.74B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 108.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 104M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.