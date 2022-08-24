In spite of Gerdau S.A.’s (NYSE:GGB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) closed at 4.86 up 7.76% from its previous closing price of $4.51. In other words, the price has increased by $- from its previous closing price. On the day, 19367845 shares were traded. GGB reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gerdau S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gerdau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGB has reached a high of $6.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1845.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GGB has traded an average of 17.02M shares per day and 16.79M over the past ten days. A total of 1.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 636.84M. Insiders hold about 32.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GGB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 10.53M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GGB is 0.66, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 156.30% for GGB, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.42B to a low estimate of $4.42B. As of the current estimate, Gerdau S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.2B, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.2B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.04B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.36B and the low estimate is $14.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.